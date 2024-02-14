Gaza Ceasefire Protest Erupts at MP Tobias Ellwood's Home: A Night of Passionate Dissent

In an unexpected turn of events, the residence of Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood became the epicenter of a passionate protest this week. Campaigners, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, gathered outside Ellwood's home in Dorset. The Israeli bombing of Rafah served as the catalyst for this demonstration, which saw approximately 60-80 people voicing their dissent.

A Night of Impassioned Protest

The evening was marked by fervent appeals for peace, as protesters displayed placards accusing Ellwood of complicity in genocide due to his support for Israel. The former Middle East Minister, who was inside his home with his children during the demonstration, found himself at the heart of this political storm.

Despite the intense emotions, Dorset Police ensured the protest remained lawful and safe. They attended the scene to maintain order and prevent any escalation, upholding the right to peaceful protest while safeguarding the wellbeing of all involved.

Condemnation and Call for Civility

The incident, however, drew sharp criticism from fellow Tory MPs. They condemned the protest as unacceptable and chilling, emphasizing the importance of civil expression of opinions without resorting to intimidation.

This sentiment was echoed by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who denounced the aggressive mob targeting Ellwood's home over the Israel-Gaza conflict. He iterated that democracy is built on free debate, but increasingly, MPs have been targeted by aggressive mobs for exercising those freedoms.

Sunak stressed the need to protect MPs' security and uphold democratic values, setting a firm stance against such incidents.

The protest was led by Corrie Drew, a passionate Corbyn supporter known for her history of political activism and campaigning. She has previously run for Parliament in 2019 and is no stranger to voicing her dissent against political figures.