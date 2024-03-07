Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School Still Neglected Despite Government Promises

Despite previous promises by the Gauteng government, Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School remains in a deplorable state, eight years after refurbishment plans were announced. RISE Mzansi spokesperson Moalusi criticized the lack of progress and called for accountability from outgoing Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was involved from the project's inception.

Unfulfilled Promises and Stalled Progress

Eight years ago, the Gauteng government identified Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School as one of the 29 schools in the province earmarked for significant refurbishment. This announcement brought hope to the community, expecting an improvement in the learning conditions and facilities for their children. However, according to RISE Mzansi's recent observations, the school's situation has not changed, with students still facing the challenge of studying in dilapidated classrooms and makeshift structures. This stagnation has drawn criticism from various stakeholders, including RISE Mzansi, a civic organization championing quality education in South Africa.

RISE Mzansi's Call for Action

In light of the stalled refurbishment project, RISE Mzansi has escalated its demands for accountability. The focus is primarily on Panyaza Lesufi, the outgoing Premier of Gauteng, who previously served as the MEC of Education. Lesufi's tenure oversaw the initiation of the refurbishment project, and his department's failure to deliver on its promises has not gone unnoticed. RISE Mzansi's spokesperson, Moalusi, expressed shock and disappointment at the unchanged state of Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School, emphasizing the urgent need for action to rectify this long-standing issue.

The Bigger Picture: Education Infrastructure in Gauteng

The situation at Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School is a microcosm of a larger, systemic problem affecting several schools across Gauteng. The delay in refurbishing and upgrading educational facilities not only hampers students' learning experiences but also reflects poorly on the provincial government's commitment to education. As the community and RISE Mzansi await responses from the provincial authorities, the spotlight on Lesufi and his administration grows brighter, raising questions about the effectiveness of governance and the prioritization of education in Gauteng.