Gautam Buddh Nagar Clears 11,682 Election Defacements in 72 Hours, Upholding MCC

In a rigorous enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Buddh Nagar district witnessed the removal of 11,682 political defacements within a mere 72-hour window. This initiative, covering both public and private properties, underscores the local authorities' commitment to ensuring a clean and unbiased electoral environment. Additional District Magistrate Nitin Madan affirmed the district's dedication to adhering 100% to the Election Commission's directives, setting a precedent for election conduct nationwide.

Advertisment

Immediate Action Post MCC Announcement

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the local election authorities sprung into action, removing 6,329 defacements within the first 24 hours. This swift response was in strict compliance with the Election Commission's mandate, which requires the clearing of political advertisements from public spaces within set deadlines. The removal process was meticulously planned and executed, ensuring minimal disruption to the public while maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process.

Comprehensive Coverage Across the District

Advertisment

The clearance operation spanned the entire district, including the key urban centers of Noida and Greater Noida. While the focus was predominantly on public properties, significant attention was also given to private spaces, ensuring a thorough cleansing of political advertisements. The initiative not only involved the removal of wall writings, posters, and banners but also extended to digital advertisements and hoardings, showcasing the authorities' holistic approach to upholding the MCC.

Setting a Benchmark for Future Elections

This extensive defacement removal drive in Gautam Buddh Nagar sets a new benchmark for election code enforcement in India. By achieving 100% compliance with the Election Commission's guidelines within a remarkably short timeframe, the district exemplifies the potential for efficient and effective election preparations. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, this initiative significantly contributes to creating an equitable platform for all political parties, thereby enhancing the democratic process.