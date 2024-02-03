Gaurav Gogoi Talks Strategy and Prospects for Congress and INDIA Alliance in 2024 Elections

Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, sheds light on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, discussing the prospects of the INDIA alliance and the strategic approach of the Congress party. Reflecting on the recent setbacks faced by Congress in state assembly polls, Gogoi emphasizes the need to address pressing issues such as unemployment, corruption, and the suppression of civil liberties to sway public sentiment.

Relying on Unity and Peace for Victory

Gogoi underscores the role of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in fostering unity and peace, suggesting that it could have a positive impact on the election results, even if it was not primarily aimed at electoral gains. The INDIA alliance, a coming together of 27 parties, is currently focusing on electoral logistics, such as seat sharing and developing a Common Minimum Programme.

No Prime Ministerial Candidate Yet

According to Gogoi, discussions about a Prime Ministerial candidate for the alliance have not taken place yet, as the focus is currently on collective issues. The role of Rahul Gandhi in the alliance and the elections will be significant, with his focus being on the erosion of rights under the current government.

Gogoi Dismisses Assam Role Speculations

Gogoi dismisses any speculation that the Congress party needs him in Assam in the aftermath of his father's tenure, refocusing instead on his responsibilities on a national scale. He criticizes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for issues related to personal wealth accumulation and land.

In response to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the elections, Gogoi advocates for a national refugee law, describing the CAA as a divisive electoral tool used by the BJP.