Gauhati University Students Defend Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Denounce Assam Chief Minister's Comments

In the hallowed halls of Gauhati University, a storm brews. The Master of Arts (MA) students of the political science department have risen in unison to publicly condemn remarks made by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, against a prominent figure in their academic community—Professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta.
Chief Minister's Accusations
Sarma's verbal assault on Dutta was not taken lightly. The chief minister accused Dutta of being inconsistent in his lectures, a claim vehemently denied by the students. More contentious was Sarma's call for disciplinary action against Dutta, a respected academic, for criticizing the chief minister's comments about Dr. Hiren Gohain, a distinguished scholar in his own right.
Students Rally in Support of Dutta
The students, in a show of remarkable solidarity, issued a statement rejecting the allegations against their professor. Their words were not mere denial, but a testament to Dutta's dedication and contributions to their education. They lauded him as a paragon of academic excellence, a beacon guiding their intellectual pursuits.
Academic Freedom at Stake
The students also expressed deep concern that the chief minister's comments represented a direct threat to academic freedom—an ideal they hold sacrosanct. They called for a retraction of Sarma's remarks and allegations, a plea that echoed through the corridors of the university.
Undeterred by the public outcry, Sarma directed the university to initiate proceedings against Dutta. He cited adherence to conduct codes as a pretext, ominously suggesting that legislative measures could be introduced to further address criticism by university faculty, a move that many see as an encroachment on the autonomy of academic institutions.
