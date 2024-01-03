en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations

As we usher in the new year, the specter of escalating gas prices under President Joe Biden’s administration continues to cast a long shadow over the nation’s economy. With a considerable uptick in fuel costs, the average American is feeling the pinch at the pump, a stark contrast to the relatively stable gas prices experienced during former President Donald Trump’s term.

The Tale of Two Presidencies

Before Trump took office, gas prices were inching toward $3.00 per gallon. However, under his administration, they fell below $2.00, providing much-needed relief for the country’s drivers. The scenario drastically changed with the onset of Biden’s presidency. Unbeknownst to many, the author personally experienced a high of $4.59.9 per gallon, an increase that has stirred discontent among drivers, especially in places like Wyoming, where long-distance travel is a common necessity.

A Matter of Perception and Politics

President Biden and Democrats have faced criticism for their handling of the issue, attributing high gas prices to a host of factors while claiming credit for any reductions. Despite these claims, prices have yet to return to the levels seen during Trump’s presidency, causing many to question the efficacy of the current administration’s policies.

By the Numbers: A Sharp Rise

Data from the Energy Information Administration paints a grim picture. In December 2020, the last full month of Trump’s tenure, the average price of gas was $2.28 per gallon. Fast forward to December 2023, and the price has surged to approximately $3.26 per gallon. This amounts to a staggering 42.5% increase under Biden’s watch, raising doubts about the administration’s claims regarding ‘Bidenomics’ and the ‘Build Back Better’ program.

The Road Ahead

Forecasting for 2024, US gas prices are predicted to average $3.38 per gallon, marking a decrease from the average of $3.51 in 2023, according to GasBuddy. The reduction, while welcome, still keeps prices significantly higher than under Trump’s administration. The potential for geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, to spike prices further adds to the uncertainty. However, there is a glimmer of hope. The US is poised to produce more oil than any country on record this year, possibly offering a buffer for consumers against soaring prices.

0
Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead

By BNN Correspondents

Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?

By Rafia Tasleem

Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat ...
@Politics · 2 mins
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat ...
heart comment 0
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Latest Headlines
World News
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
18 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
23 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
24 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
39 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
41 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
1 min
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
2 mins
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app