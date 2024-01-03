Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations

As we usher in the new year, the specter of escalating gas prices under President Joe Biden’s administration continues to cast a long shadow over the nation’s economy. With a considerable uptick in fuel costs, the average American is feeling the pinch at the pump, a stark contrast to the relatively stable gas prices experienced during former President Donald Trump’s term.

The Tale of Two Presidencies

Before Trump took office, gas prices were inching toward $3.00 per gallon. However, under his administration, they fell below $2.00, providing much-needed relief for the country’s drivers. The scenario drastically changed with the onset of Biden’s presidency. Unbeknownst to many, the author personally experienced a high of $4.59.9 per gallon, an increase that has stirred discontent among drivers, especially in places like Wyoming, where long-distance travel is a common necessity.

A Matter of Perception and Politics

President Biden and Democrats have faced criticism for their handling of the issue, attributing high gas prices to a host of factors while claiming credit for any reductions. Despite these claims, prices have yet to return to the levels seen during Trump’s presidency, causing many to question the efficacy of the current administration’s policies.

By the Numbers: A Sharp Rise

Data from the Energy Information Administration paints a grim picture. In December 2020, the last full month of Trump’s tenure, the average price of gas was $2.28 per gallon. Fast forward to December 2023, and the price has surged to approximately $3.26 per gallon. This amounts to a staggering 42.5% increase under Biden’s watch, raising doubts about the administration’s claims regarding ‘Bidenomics’ and the ‘Build Back Better’ program.

The Road Ahead

Forecasting for 2024, US gas prices are predicted to average $3.38 per gallon, marking a decrease from the average of $3.51 in 2023, according to GasBuddy. The reduction, while welcome, still keeps prices significantly higher than under Trump’s administration. The potential for geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, to spike prices further adds to the uncertainty. However, there is a glimmer of hope. The US is poised to produce more oil than any country on record this year, possibly offering a buffer for consumers against soaring prices.