#Politics #United Kingdom

Gary Lineker Faces Backlash Over Controversial Retweet

BBC host Gary Lineker faces backlash after retweeting a controversial post about Israel's ban from international sports events. The incident sparks conversations around online discourse toxicity and Middle Eastern politics.

Geeta Pillai
Renowned BBC One's Match Of The Day host, Gary Lineker, recently found himself at the center of an online storm. After retweeting a post from the Palestinian Campaign For The Academic And Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), which advocated for Israel's ban from international sports events, Lineker faced significant backlash and threats. The presenter reportedly misread the post, a slip that ignited a wave of social media fury.

Unraveling the Controversy

The tweet, originally from PACBI, called for a ban on Israeli participation in international sports events. Upon retweeting, Lineker became a target for widespread criticism and threats. The backlash was prompt and severe, leading to Lineker deleting the contentious tweet.

Despite the controversy, it’s important to note that Lineker's actions didn't breach BBC guidelines. The broadcaster introduced new social media rules for its flagship presenters in the wake of this controversy.

The Toxicity of Online Discourse

Lineker's experience highlights the increasingly toxic nature of online discourse, specifically around Middle Eastern politics. The presenter expressed his bewilderment over the hostile responses he received for expressing his views on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Lineker's History of Conscientious Social Media Use

Lineker is no stranger to social media controversies. In March 2023, he was suspended from his BBC role after comparing the government's new asylum policy language to that of 1930s Germany. His social media use has always been marked by conscientiousness, with careful consideration of his posts' potential impact.

Following the recent backlash, Lineker has opted to reduce his social media activity, replacing it with reading. This decision is rooted in his desire to avoid the distress caused by negative news and images, particularly those depicting children suffering in conflict.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, Lineker underlined that the real victims of the conflict are those suffering in the Middle East, not him. He reiterated his confusion over the controversy sparked by his desire for peace.

