Israel

Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel’s Sports Ban

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
In a recent social media storm, Gary Lineker, the renowned Match of the Day presenter, has come under fire from both Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Jewish community. The controversy was sparked by Lineker’s retweet of a statement from the Palestinian Football Association, originally posted by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel (BDS). The statement, which has been widely debated, calls for the banning of Israel from international sporting bodies, citing alleged ‘genocidal attacks on Palestinian life’ as the reason.

Lineker Criticised for Ignoring Antisemitism

The Campaign Against Antisemitism was among the first to condemn Lineker’s actions, arguing that the sports presenter’s silence on antisemitism, while simultaneously voicing support for Palestinians, was a problem. Jewish Tory MP Andrew Percy also joined the chorus of criticism, labeling Lineker as both ‘ill-informed’ and ‘ignorant’ with respect to Middle Eastern issues. Percy went on to denounce the BDS movement as inherently ‘racist’ and ‘antisemitic’.

Repercussions within the BBC

Stephen Crabb, a prominent figure in the Conservative Friends of Israel, labeled Lineker’s retweet as ‘deeply inappropriate’, particularly given his high-profile role within the BBC. Crabb suggested that such actions could potentially deepen existing divisions and bias within society. This is not the first time that Lineker’s social media activity has sparked debate about BBC impartiality. In a previous incident, Lineker criticized the UK government’s deportation plan for Rwanda asylum seekers, leading to a temporary step back from his BBC role after the corporation reinforced its social media guidelines for staff regarding impartiality and civility.

Impartiality and the Role of BBC Staff

While the BBC’s news staff are bound by strict limitations on expressing personal views, those not directly involved in news and current affairs, such as Lineker, have a slightly wider scope for expressing personal opinions. This distinction, however, does not shield them from public criticism or institutional repercussion. As of now, both the BBC and Gary Lineker have been contacted for their comments on this latest controversy.

Israel Politics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

