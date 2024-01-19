Garland Advocates for Speedy Trial in Trump Election Subversion Case

In an interview with CNN, Attorney General Merrick Garland has expressed his support for a "speedy trial" in the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump. The trial, scheduled for March in Washington, DC, is linked to the 2020 election. Garland's comments echo the sentiments of special counsel Jack Smith, who also believes that the public interest requires a swift trial. However, the final decision about the trial's timing rests in the hands of the trial judge.

Garland Defends Justice Department

Garland has defended the Justice Department against allegations of targeting Trump for political reasons. He has emphasized the department's commitment to following the law and facts, rather than being guided by political motivations. His comments come at a time when several criminal cases against Trump are pending, including one that is on hold due to an appeals process over Trump's claim of presidential immunity.

Special Counsels and Political Independence

Garland further highlighted the use of special counsels in investigations involving Trump, President Joe Biden, and Biden's son, Hunter. This approach, he indicated, is meant to maintain independence and keep politics out of the investigations. As he put it, these cases are now under the jurisdiction of the judicial system.

Uncertainty Over Trial Before 2024 Election

There is growing uncertainty over whether these cases will go to trial before the 2024 presidential election. The timing of the federal cases against Trump, Garland suggested, was determined when the prosecutors considered them ready. This development underscores the fluid nature of the judicial process and the ongoing drama surrounding Trump's legal woes.