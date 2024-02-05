Garbage Policy Revisions Stir Controversy in Napanee

In a recent gathering of the Greater Napanee's Town Council, the topic of delayed garbage bag tag deliveries took center stage. These tags, indicators of payment for garbage collection, were initially intended to be dispatched alongside tax bills. The pay-as-you-need system, designed to curb waste directed to landfills, underwent a modification to include a new tax levy tackling the escalating costs pertaining to garbage management.

A Shift in Garbage Management Policy

In 2023, a levy of $100 for 25 tags was introduced midway through the year. For 2024, the budget included a $200 levy for 50 tags. However, administrative decisions led to a delay in tag distribution, compelling homeowners to shell out extra for additional tags. This resulted in an aggregate additional expenditure of $94,434 by citizens, an unintended consequence of the town's bid to save on postage costs.

Residents' Response to the New Levy

The move has drawn criticism from residents and former Council candidate Tony Balasevicius. He advocated for a no-tag policy for the month of January and demanded a tax refund to compensate for the overpayment, a request that was subsequently turned down. The town's staff dismissed his deputation to the Council for a policy reconsideration, deeming it ineligible.

Levy Discrepancies and Future Concerns

The incident cast a spotlight on the discrepancies in the projected number of properties eligible for the levy. It also raised apprehensions regarding the policy's potential influence on recycling initiatives and future waste reduction programs.