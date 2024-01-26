GAP Investigates Possible Government-Backed Censorship on Facebook Following Ohio Train Derailment

In an unprecedented move, the Government Accountability Project (GAP) has initiated legal procedures to delve into the alleged involvement of Facebook (Meta) in censoring discussions surrounding the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The catastrophic event, which took place in February 2023, witnessed a train laden with hazardous materials going off the rails, causing a fiery inferno that lasted for days and potentially spewed harmful substances into the environment.

Uncovering the Censorship

The GAP's concern centers on the possibility that social media platforms, particularly Facebook, might have actively suppressed user posts that questioned the official narrative or highlighted potential health risks. The suspicion also extends to potential collusion with government bodies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A notable number of posts and Facebook pages fostering debates about the derailment were inexplicably removed.

Notable Instances of Censorship

Among those who encountered censorship was scientist Scott Smith, who shared crucial information about elevated dioxin levels in the region following the derailment. The GAP's pursuit is to unveil any hidden government directives that might have swayed Facebook's actions.

Free Speech and Government Interference

This case not only casts a spotlight on the contentious issue of Big Tech censorship but also brings to the fore broader concerns regarding freedom of speech and government interference in social media censorship. The event holds particular significance as it involves potential public health risks and environmental hazards, thus raising the stakes in the battle for transparency and accountability.