Politics

GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently unveiled a report that scrutinizes the management of the $350 billion COVID-19 relief grants by state and local governments. These funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, have been a challenging endeavor due to various issues including unanswered questions, confusing requirements, and tight deadlines. There were also technical problems with the Treasury Department’s systems which added to the complexity.

Struggling Amid Shortages and Technical Issues

The Treasury Department, responsible for overseeing the distribution of these grants, battled against staff shortages, which significantly hampered their ability to provide adequate support. The department found itself unable to field phone calls or respond effectively to emails, leaving states and localities in a lurch. Despite these difficulties, the Treasury has made noticeable improvements after the GAO shared its findings, but the report suggests that further progress is necessary.

Challenges in Managing Unspent Funds

State and local governments have been given until the end of the year to decide how to allocate any unspent funds, and an additional two years to actually spend the money. This prolonged timeline poses its own set of challenges, with the GAO report highlighting that smaller governments particularly struggled with the reporting requirements and understanding the regulations.

Steps Toward Improvement

In response to these challenges, some states and localities took measures such as increasing staff or hiring consultants to manage the funds. The Treasury has also taken steps to address these concerns, including clarifying reporting requirements and permitting the use of funds for managing or complying with the requirements beyond the 2026 deadline.

The GAO report concludes with four recommendations for the Treasury: Assessing staffing needs, issuing management decisions in a timely manner, conducting systematic reviews of audit reports, and updating policies for monitoring the use of grants. These steps are expected to alleviate the current challenges and streamline the process of managing the COVID-19 relief grants.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

