Israel

Gantz Warns Netanyahu to Prioritize Unity Over Political Criticisms of IDF Chief

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Gantz Warns Netanyahu to Prioritize Unity Over Political Criticisms of IDF Chief

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in a recent security cabinet meeting, issued a stern warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to prioritize national unity over personal politics—a sentiment echoed by many amidst the escalating conflict with Hamas.

The Cabinet Meeting and the Fallout

The cabinet meeting was intended to discuss Gaza’s future post-war administration. However, it devolved into a heated debate, highlighting the widening rift within the Israeli government. The discussion centered on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s plan to probe the IDF’s operational shortcomings in the October 7 Hamas attack. The attack, one of the deadliest in the ongoing war, resulted in 1,200 civilian deaths and the capture of 240 hostages.

Right-wing ministers, in a blatant show of dissent, criticized Halevi’s proposal. Netanyahu, to the surprise of many, did not intercede to shield Halevi from the barrage of admonishments.

(Read Also: Fatal Shooting in Beit Rima Ignites Tensions and Raises Human Rights Concerns)

Gantz’s Stand and the Ensuing Repercussions

Gantz, however, staunchly defended Halevi’s decision, indicating that a state commission should focus on the government’s role in the events leading up to the attack once the war is over. His stance was met with backlash from Likud party members who defended the right-wing ministers’ conduct, stating that critical discourse is part of their duty.

In an unexpected twist, Gantz hinted at potentially exiting the government, contradicting speculation that he had committed to staying until the end of the war.

(Read Also: Rising Conflict in Gaza: Health Ministry Reports 13 Massacres in 24 Hours)

Others Join the Fray

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed support for Halevi, advocating for the IDF to not be used as a political tool. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also joined the discourse, criticizing Gantz’s stance.

As the war enters its 92nd day, the Israeli government finds itself in a precarious position. The escalating tensions within its ranks could have far-reaching implications, not only for the ongoing war but also for the future of Israeli politics.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

