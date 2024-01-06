Gantz Warns Netanyahu to Prioritize Unity Over Political Criticisms of IDF Chief

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in a recent security cabinet meeting, issued a stern warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to prioritize national unity over personal politics—a sentiment echoed by many amidst the escalating conflict with Hamas.

The Cabinet Meeting and the Fallout

The cabinet meeting was intended to discuss Gaza’s future post-war administration. However, it devolved into a heated debate, highlighting the widening rift within the Israeli government. The discussion centered on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s plan to probe the IDF’s operational shortcomings in the October 7 Hamas attack. The attack, one of the deadliest in the ongoing war, resulted in 1,200 civilian deaths and the capture of 240 hostages.

Right-wing ministers, in a blatant show of dissent, criticized Halevi’s proposal. Netanyahu, to the surprise of many, did not intercede to shield Halevi from the barrage of admonishments.

Gantz’s Stand and the Ensuing Repercussions

Gantz, however, staunchly defended Halevi’s decision, indicating that a state commission should focus on the government’s role in the events leading up to the attack once the war is over. His stance was met with backlash from Likud party members who defended the right-wing ministers’ conduct, stating that critical discourse is part of their duty.

In an unexpected twist, Gantz hinted at potentially exiting the government, contradicting speculation that he had committed to staying until the end of the war.

Others Join the Fray

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed support for Halevi, advocating for the IDF to not be used as a political tool. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also joined the discourse, criticizing Gantz’s stance.

As the war enters its 92nd day, the Israeli government finds itself in a precarious position. The escalating tensions within its ranks could have far-reaching implications, not only for the ongoing war but also for the future of Israeli politics.

