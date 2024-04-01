Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies in Custody, Sparking Controversy and Grief

Gangster and five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari's death on March 28, 2023, following a cardiac arrest, has stirred a pot of controversy and mourning. Hospitalized in an unconscious state after vomiting, his demise raises questions amidst allegations of slow poisoning by his family, highlighting his criminal legacy and political influence in Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.

Advertisment

From Crime to Politics: Ansari's Journey

Born into a politically active family, Mukhtar Ansari ventured into the world of crime early on, eventually embracing politics. His career as a legislator began in 1996, winning five consecutive terms, often from behind bars. Ansari's influence extended beyond the corridors of power, making him a feared figure in the eastern UP. Despite his criminal activities, Ansari's political savvy allowed him to maintain a stronghold in Mau, securing a legacy continued by his son, Abbas Ansari.

Legal Battles and Convictions

Advertisment

Ansari's life was marred by legal troubles, with over 60 criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping, pending against him. His first conviction came in 2022, a pivotal moment after years of acquittals. The seizing of assets worth Rs 500 crore by UP police marked a significant blow to his empire. Despite this, Ansari's death has reignited debates about his role and treatment while in custody, with his family alleging foul play.

Implications of Ansari's Demise

The death of Mukhtar Ansari is not merely the end of a notorious figure but signals a potential shift in the political and criminal landscape of Purvanchal. It raises serious questions about the treatment of prisoners and the intertwining of crime and politics in UP. As the region grapples with the vacuum left by his death, it remains to be seen how Ansari's legacy will shape future narratives and power dynamics in one of India's most volatile regions.