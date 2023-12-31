en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Gandhi Family’s Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Gandhi Family’s Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents

Indian National Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, shared an endearing moment in a video released on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel. The familial exchange, characterized by light-hearted banter and warmth, revolved around the preparation of marmalade following a recipe provided by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul’s sister. The video, capturing the process from plucking oranges in their garden to the final cooking stages, served as a heartening glimpse into the personal lives of the political figures.

A Glimpse into the Gandhi Household

During the marmalade preparation, Rahul Gandhi humorously suggested that even members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should sample their homemade marmalade. Sonia Gandhi playfully retorted that the BJP might end up throwing it at them, to which Rahul Gandhi jovially responded that they could simply pick it up again. Such exchanges not only humanize the political figures but also subtly reflect the ongoing political rivalry between the two major parties.

Family Bonds and Politics

Sonia Gandhi, while waiting for the marmalade to cook, shared her fondness for Rahul’s caring nature, despite his occasional stubbornness. This candid moment sheds light on the familial bonds within the Gandhi family and their shared commitment to their political cause. In a separate context, Rahul Gandhi reminisced about his grandmother’s cooking skills and the challenges of adjusting to different cuisines when traveling abroad, further adding to the personal narrative.

Political Undercurrents

Amidst the familial camaraderie, the Congress party continued its criticism of the BJP, linking the party to a recent incident of sexual harassment at IIT BHU campus, where the accused were alleged members of the BJP IT cell. This accusation indicates the persisting tensions and ongoing political maneuvering between the two parties as they navigate the complex Indian political landscape.

0
Food India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Venezuelan Businesses Launch 'Route of Pagan Temples' to Boost Sales Amid Economic Woes

By Nimrah Khatoon

'Best Job in the World': Walled City Brewery's Unique Beer Tasting Role Attracts 2,500 Global Applicants

By Quadri Adejumo

UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies

By Dil Bar Irshad

Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste ...
@Business · 26 mins
Baristas' Coffee Preferences: A Reflection of Quality and Taste ...
heart comment 0
Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

By BNN Correspondents

Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in ‘100 Interesting Things’ List

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ho Chi Minh City Unveils Top Ten Dishes in '100 Interesting Things' List
Latest Headlines
World News
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
11 seconds
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
38 seconds
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
1 min
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
1 min
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
1 min
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
2 mins
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight Against Corruption
2 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight Against Corruption
CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought
2 mins
CBO Paper Indicates Medicaid could be More Cost-Effective than Previously Thought
UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages
2 mins
UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
13 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app