Ganderbal's Fight Against Malnutrition: DC Reviews ICDS Services and Funds Utilization

Ganderbal's Deputy Commissioner, in a bid to address the pressing issue of malnutrition and hunger, convened a crucial meeting to review the implementation of ICDS sector services and the utilization of funds under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP). The meeting, held on 2024-02-12, served as a platform to discuss the allocation and utilization of funds, highlight the pending amount with Panchayats for procurement of nutrition, and delegate powers to BDOs in place of Sarpanches.

Advertisment

A Meeting of Minds: Reviewing ICDS Sector Services

The meeting was an assembly of key stakeholders, including the Deputy Commissioner, Block Development Officers (BDOs), and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs). The primary focus of the gathering was to scrutinize the functioning of Anganwadi Centers and the progress made under the SNP. The DC emphasized the importance of eradicating malnutrition and hunger in the district, stressing the need for effective coordination among field functionaries.

The State of Funds: Allocation and Utilization

Advertisment

The meeting revealed that a total of Rs 3,31,48,000 had been allocated to the district for the cause. Of this, Rs 1.81 crore has been utilized, leaving a significant amount pending with the Panchayats for procurement of nutrition. The DC directed the concerned CDPOs to utilize the funds within the next 3 days and to use the amount allocated under ICDS general (Honorarium) and other schemes at the earliest.

Delegation of Powers: A New Approach

In a notable shift, powers were delegated to BDOs in place of Sarpanches. This move was aimed at streamlining the procurement process and ensuring the timely utilization of funds. The DC stressed the importance of this decision, emphasizing that every effort must be made to combat malnutrition and hunger in the district.

As the meeting concluded, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the importance of the SNP and the role it plays in ensuring the health and well-being of the district's children. The DC's directive to utilize the funds within 3 days underscores the urgency of the situation and the commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by malnutrition and hunger. This meeting serves as a reminder that the fight against malnutrition is a collective responsibility, requiring the concerted efforts of all stakeholders involved.

Keywords: Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner, ICDS sector services, Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), utilization of funds, malnutrition, hunger