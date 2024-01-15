Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles

The Gamagara Local Municipality, nestled in the heart of Kathu, Northern Cape province, is on the hunt for two dynamic individuals to fill the senior management roles of Director of Community Services and Director of Corporate Support Services. These permanent positions offer a comprehensive annual remuneration package ranging from R 935,100 to R 1,184,979, with a potential remote allowance of up to 7% of the total package.

Breaking Down the Roles

Director of Community Services: The ideal candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in social science, public administration, or law. They must also boast five years of experience at a middle or senior management level. Registration with the South African Council for Social Service Professions (SACSSP) or a comparable body would be a significant plus. The role’s key responsibilities include overseeing community strategy and services such as environmental and waste management, traffic and law enforcement, and cultural programmes.

Director of Corporate Support Services: This role requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in public administration, management sciences, or law. The candidate must have five years of experience at the middle management level and demonstrate compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). The Director of Corporate Support Services will oversee departments like human resources, ICT, and facilities management, ensuring compliance with legislation and risk management.

Leadership and Participation

Both roles demand strategic leadership and departmental budget management skills. The selected candidates will also participate in municipal programs, contributing towards the betterment of the Gamagara Local Municipality.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must submit their applications on a prescribed form, accompanied by a CV, certified qualifications, ID, and driver’s license. The closing date for applications is January 31, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will undergo security and reference checks, and competency assessments. As an equal opportunity employer, the Gamagara Local Municipality encourages applications from suitably qualified women and people with disabilities.