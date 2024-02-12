Galway's Hidden Crisis: The Surge of Illicit Drug Circulation in Rural Areas

In the tranquil landscapes of County Galway, a sinister undercurrent has emerged. The once serene countryside is now grappling with an alarming surge in illegal drug circulation, primarily cocaine.

A Hidden Crisis: Drugs in Rural Galway

The past year has seen an estimated €750,000 worth of cocaine seized in rural Galway, marking a staggering 1,400 percent increase in the value of illicit drugs confiscated. This startling revelation was raised during a County Joint Policing Committee meeting by Councillor Andrew Reddington, who expressed grave concerns about the escalating drug problem in his area of Headford.

Quick as Ordering a Pizza

Reddington painted a grim picture of the current situation, describing cocaine availability as being "as quick as getting a pizza". This ease of access has led to a drastic increase in drug circulation, prompting calls for drug-prevention programs in schools and sparking concerns about the potential impact on young children.

Garda Síochána's Resolve

Chief Superintendent Gerrard Roche, addressing the issue, pledged that the Garda Síochána would leave no stone unturned in their efforts to prevent drug sales and distribution in the county. He also issued a stern warning against possessing drugs for personal use, citing new figures indicating a significant rise in small drug seizures intended for personal consumption.

As the sun sets on another day in Galway, the shadows cast by this hidden crisis grow longer. The fight against this scourge is far from over, but with the determination of the Garda Síochána and the vigilance of the community, there is hope that the tide can be turned.

