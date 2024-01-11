Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion

In the first complete assembly of 2024, the Galway City Council, a critical cog in Ireland’s administrative machinery, came under fire from its own ranks. Green Party councillor Niall Murphy, a vocal advocate for social justice, took the council to task for its failure to action an anti-racism motion passed with a unanimous vote back in October 2022. The motion, a beacon of reform, was a direct response to inflammatory comments made about the Traveller community by a Fianna Fáil councillor, which subsequently led to a public apology.

A Motion Forgotten

The said anti-racism motion was envisioned to be a pillar of the new Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP). The LECP, a blueprint for the city’s development, outlines the administration’s strategy for community development over a six-year period. The council’s apparent oversight in implementing the motion has been spotlighted following a spate of attacks on refugee accommodations, signaling a growing urgency to address inclusivity issues.

Defending the Council

In the face of the critique, Brian Barrett, the acting director of corporate governance, argued that it wasn’t the prerogative of the Council staff to monitor councillors on matters of inclusivity. According to Barrett, standards of language and conduct are already covered by existing legislations, absolving the Council of the need to enforce additional policies.

A Call for More Action

Independent Councillor Catherine Connolly further underscored the council’s insufficiency in combating racism. She highlighted the absence of a concrete policy to tackle racist graffiti, alluding to a recent incident at the Galway City Museum. Despite the heated debate, the council members proceeded to approve the latest LECP, sidestepping the pressing issues of the anti-racism motion’s inclusion.