en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion

In the first complete assembly of 2024, the Galway City Council, a critical cog in Ireland’s administrative machinery, came under fire from its own ranks. Green Party councillor Niall Murphy, a vocal advocate for social justice, took the council to task for its failure to action an anti-racism motion passed with a unanimous vote back in October 2022. The motion, a beacon of reform, was a direct response to inflammatory comments made about the Traveller community by a Fianna Fáil councillor, which subsequently led to a public apology.

A Motion Forgotten

The said anti-racism motion was envisioned to be a pillar of the new Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP). The LECP, a blueprint for the city’s development, outlines the administration’s strategy for community development over a six-year period. The council’s apparent oversight in implementing the motion has been spotlighted following a spate of attacks on refugee accommodations, signaling a growing urgency to address inclusivity issues.

Defending the Council

In the face of the critique, Brian Barrett, the acting director of corporate governance, argued that it wasn’t the prerogative of the Council staff to monitor councillors on matters of inclusivity. According to Barrett, standards of language and conduct are already covered by existing legislations, absolving the Council of the need to enforce additional policies.

A Call for More Action

Independent Councillor Catherine Connolly further underscored the council’s insufficiency in combating racism. She highlighted the absence of a concrete policy to tackle racist graffiti, alluding to a recent incident at the Galway City Museum. Despite the heated debate, the council members proceeded to approve the latest LECP, sidestepping the pressing issues of the anti-racism motion’s inclusion.

0
Ireland Politics Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
2 mins ago
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
Bank of Ireland has entered into a strategic partnership with Platform94, formerly known as Galway Technology Centre, to become its official banking partner. The collaboration aims to fortify the growth of homegrown tech firms with global ambitions, based in Ireland’s Western Region. Platform94: A Growth Catalyst for Tech Businesses Platform94, an innovation and growth hub,
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
Land Development Agency Launches Affordable Cost-Rental Homes in Dublin and Kildare
13 mins ago
Land Development Agency Launches Affordable Cost-Rental Homes in Dublin and Kildare
TikTok Stars Shanice Griffin and James Doyle Illuminate Gen-Z Dating in New YouTube Series
23 mins ago
TikTok Stars Shanice Griffin and James Doyle Illuminate Gen-Z Dating in New YouTube Series
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
2 mins ago
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
6 mins ago
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
7 mins ago
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
3 mins
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
5 mins
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
6 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
7 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
7 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
8 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
9 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
9 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
9 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
9 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
46 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app