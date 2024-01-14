en English
Politics

Kennedy Tops U.S. Presidential Candidates in Recent Gallup Favorability Poll

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Kennedy Tops U.S. Presidential Candidates in Recent Gallup Favorability Poll

The recent Gallup poll conducted in December 2023 has brought a surprising twist in the political landscape for America’s leading presidential candidates. The poll shows a certain Kennedy leading the pack in terms of net favorability ratings, surpassing all other declared or potential candidates. This is not an isolated case as it aligns with previous poll results, hinting at a possible change in the political current.

According to Eric Zuesse, the investigative historian who penned the column, these favorability ratings are of great significance. He suggests that if the United States operated as a true democracy or democratic republic, the candidate with the highest favorability ratings, in this case, Kennedy, would be the next U.S. President. This is an interesting perspective, considering the weight that favorability metrics carry in determining a candidate’s potential success in securing the presidency.

Understanding America’s Dominance Post World War II

In his recently published book titled ‘AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change,’ Zuesse delves into the history of America’s dominance after World War II. He explores how this power has led to the enslavement of the global population to U.S.-and-allied billionaires through manipulations in media and social sciences. This narrative provides a thought-provoking backdrop to the current political climate.

As we approach the upcoming elections, the implications of these favorability ratings cannot be ignored. Candidates with high favorability ratings often have a strong base of supporters, as seen with Kennedy. This could potentially shift the dynamic of the elections, as candidates with strong public support have a higher chance of securing the presidency. However, it is essential to note that favorability ratings are just one aspect of a complex electoral process, and many factors can influence the final outcome.

The recent Gallup poll and its implications add an intriguing layer to the political narrative. As the U.S. gears up for its presidential elections, it will be interesting to observe if these favorability ratings translate into electoral success for Kennedy. Similarly, the insights from Zuesse’s book offer a unique perspective on America’s global dominance, providing a broader context for understanding the country’s political landscape.

Politics Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

