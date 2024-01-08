en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction

A recent Gallup poll has laid bare the stark pessimism that pervades the American psyche concerning the national direction. Underlining an enduring sentiment of dissatisfaction, the findings reveal that a mere 18% of adults express satisfaction with the country’s trajectory, a sentiment that has persisted for nearly two decades. Not since January 2004 has a majority satisfaction been recorded. The fleeting glimmer of positivity observed in February 2020 was quickly eclipsed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a trail of negative outlooks in its wake. Despite a minor uptick during the summer of 2021, the predominant mood remains one of discontent.

Deep-Rooted Economic Worries

The poll also uncovers a profound lack of confidence in the present economic conditions. A mere 1% of respondents rate the economy as excellent, 16% as good, 36% regard it as fair, and a significant 47% categorize it as poor. The issues that occupy the minds of the respondents most are the government, the economy, and immigration. These concerns vary across political lines, with Republicans expressing particular concern over immigration (25%), while Democrats (19%) and independents (17%) view the government as the most pressing issue.

(Read Also: American Emigration: More than Just Celebrity Threats)

The National Sentiment Echoed

These findings resonate with another survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The results reveal that an overwhelming 76% of citizens perceive the economy to be in dire straits. The content of the Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey is also indicative of this sentiment. According to the survey, 50% of the 380 respondents feel that S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2024 are too optimistic, underscoring the risk of an economic slowdown and echoing the persistent pessimism among Americans about the national economic direction.

(Read Also: A Week of Global Significance: Wall Street, UK Economy, Taiwan Elections, and US Polls)

Enduring Pessimism: A Shared Sentiment

From the Gallup survey to the AP-NORC poll, from consumer sentiment indices to market predictions, the narrative remains the same: a deep-rooted pessimism about the national direction and the state of the economy. This sentiment, echoed across different demographic and political groups, underscores the pressing need for policies and actions that can inspire optimism and restore confidence in the economic future of the United States.

Read More

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Estes Park's Scenic Skyline Bags Third Spot in Nationwide Survey
The rustic charm of Estes Park, Colorado, has earned it a prominent place in a nationwide survey conducted by MovingFeedback.com. The town’s skyline, blending rustic architecture with the towering grandeur of the Rockies, has been ranked as the third most picturesque small town skyline in the United States. The rankings saw New Bern, North Carolina,
Estes Park's Scenic Skyline Bags Third Spot in Nationwide Survey
IDEX Polished Price Index Shows Signs of Recovery after Prolonged Decline
19 mins ago
IDEX Polished Price Index Shows Signs of Recovery after Prolonged Decline
Surviving January's Cost-of-Living Crisis: Money-Saving Tips from The Star and 'Money Saving Amy'
26 mins ago
Surviving January's Cost-of-Living Crisis: Money-Saving Tips from The Star and 'Money Saving Amy'
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
6 mins ago
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
14 mins ago
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
18 mins ago
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
1 min
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
2 mins
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
2 mins
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
3 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
3 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
3 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
4 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
4 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
31 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app