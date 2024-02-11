Galloway's Bid to Unseat Labour in Rochdale Byelection: A Focus on Gaza Conflict

George Galloway, a former Labour and Respect Party MP, is staking his claim on the Greater Manchester seat of Rochdale. With a campaign that zeroes in on the Gaza conflict, Galloway aims to topple Labour's hefty 9,668 majority. His efforts are particularly focused in the ward of Milkstone and Deeplish, where the Muslim population stands at a staggering 72%.

Rallying the Disenchanted

Galloway's strategy involves urging the constituents to 'lend' him their vote, framing it as a protest against Labour's reluctance to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Labour candidate, Azhar Ali, has been grappling with abuse from locals and a noticeable erosion of support due to the Gaza issue's volatility.

However, Ali remains steadfast, asserting that 'bread-and-butter issues' such as the NHS hold more sway with voters. Despite the controversy surrounding his past comments about Israel and its actions in Gaza, Labour's UK campaign coordinator has affirmed that Ali will still run in the byelection, defending the party's seat.

A Divisive Figure

Galloway's campaign, meanwhile, has drawn support from some unexpected quarters. Nick Griffin, the former leader of the British National Party, is one such figure. However, this support from the far-right has done little to deter Galloway, who continues to rally the disenchanted and disillusioned, promising a robust challenge to Labour's stance on Gaza.

The Stakes Rise

As the byelection approaches, the tension between Galloway and Ali continues to escalate. The Labour Party finds itself in a precarious position, with its long-held majority in Rochdale now under threat. The constituents of Milkstone and Deeplish, in particular, hold the power to sway the election's outcome with their votes.

In this charged atmosphere, the people of Rochdale are faced with a choice. Will they stand by Labour, a party that has traditionally commanded their support? Or will they lend their voices to Galloway's cause, using their votes to express their dissatisfaction with Labour's stance on Gaza?

As the campaigns unfold, one thing is clear: the Rochdale byelection is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in British politics, with the potential to reshape the landscape of the Greater Manchester region and beyond.

