Galician Elections: Embracing Postal Voting and Political Alliances

The upcoming Galician regional elections scheduled for February 18 are drawing attention not just for the political shifts they may herald, but also for the comprehensive provisions in place to ensure voter participation. Recognizing the need for access and convenience in the age of unpredictability, the election authorities have outlined a series of measures for individuals who may be unable to cast their ballots in person on election day.

Embracing Postal Voting

From December 26 to February 8, those registered on the electoral roll have the opportunity to apply for postal voting. This can be done in person at any Spanish post office or electronically via a form provided by Correos, the national postal service of Spain. The electronic option requires an electronic ID or a valid digital certificate. For in-person postal vote requests, identification such as a DNI, passport, or driving license is needed. To avoid waiting, an appointment can be made with Correos.

Overseas Voters: Catering to the Diaspora

For voters residing overseas, the process has been streamlined to ensure their voices are heard. Those registered on the consular electoral census as of October 1, 2023, will automatically receive electoral documentation in two shipments. They have the option to cast their vote by certified mail to the Consulate or in person at the consular office. Furthermore, voters temporarily abroad for the 2024 Galician elections can request their voting materials by January 20 and must send their vote by certified mail by February 14.

Political Alliances: A Pivotal Moment

Meanwhile, on the political front, the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) and Anova have entered into an agreement to join forces for the upcoming election. This collaboration aims to mobilize Galician citizens to support BNG candidate Ana Pontón for the next Galician president. The BNG has seen a recovery in electoral support in recent years, despite a history of splits and electoral success for Anova. This agreement is viewed as a potential healing balm for Galician sovereignism, possibly paving the way for a post-election agreement between left-wing parties to displace the PP from the Galician government.