France

Gabriel Ethel: France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Gabriel Ethel: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

In an unexpected twist of events, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne resigned, triggering a reshuffle in the country’s political landscape. President Emmanuel Macron acceded to her resignation and promptly appointed a new leader. Taking her place at the Hotel Matignon, the seat of French government, is Gabriel Ethel, the former Minister of Education and Youth.

A Historic Appointment

Gabriel Ethel’s appointment is a historic one. At just 34 years old, Ethel has become the youngest Prime Minister in French history. Beyond his age, Ethel has also broken barriers by being the first openly gay individual to assume the position. His appointment is seen as a strategic move by Macron’s administration, which is reportedly undergoing internal changes ahead of the European Parliament elections. Ethel, a protégé of Macron, is known for his engaging media interviews and compelling parliamentary speeches.

The Challenges Ahead

Despite his popularity and charisma, Ethel faces a monumental task. As Prime Minister, he will be responsible for implementing domestic policy, navigating political struggles, and securing the administration’s popularity in polls. His performance and leadership will be under intense scrutiny, considering his age and the unique challenges of his role.

Elizabeth Bourne’s Political Future

Elizabeth Bourne, who initially entered politics as a deputy in the Calvados district in 2022, is expected to return to her former role as an MP. Her breadth of experience and political acumen will continue to play a significant role in French politics.

France Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

