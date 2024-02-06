Gabriel Attal's First Foreign Visit: A Bid to Strengthen Franco-German Ties

Less than a month since his appointment, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, regarded as a meticulous planner, embarked on his maiden foreign journey, making a distinctive choice for the destination: Berlin. This unconventional decision stood in contrast to the usual norms followed by his predecessors, signifying the weight he places on the Franco-German alliance.

The Berlin Visit

During his visit, Attal held a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Despite being in the infancy of his political journey as the youngest and first openly gay French prime minister, he conducted himself with poise and grace, avoiding any missteps during the military honors, a feat accomplished through careful preparation.

Navigating Differences

The meeting was not devoid of challenges. It brought to light some deep-seated disagreements between the two nations on critical issues such as the EU-Mercosur free trade deal, aid to Ukraine, energy, and defense. However, both leaders affirmed their commitment to mutual understanding and strengthening their bilateral ties, indicating that these differences would not undermine their alliance.

A European 'Jolt'

Despite these differences, Attal emphasized the strength of the Franco-German relationship and voiced the need for a European 'jolt', indicating a robust collaboration between France and Germany. The proposed 'jolt' would help address global issues, including the war in Ukraine, energy security, and EU reforms, which require coordinated action.

This visit, viewed by analysts as a strategic move by President Macron to revitalize his presidency, came at a crucial time. It not only highlighted the importance of the Franco-German friendship but also signaled Attal's intent to mend fences with Germany, setting the tone for his tenure as the head of the French government.