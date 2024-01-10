en English
France

Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France’s Youngest-Ever Prime Minister

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France’s Youngest-Ever Prime Minister

In an historic shift in French politics, 34-year-old Gabriel Attal has been installed as the nation’s youngest-ever prime minister. This significant appointment was made by President Emmanuel Macron, in a strategic move to infuse fresh energy into the administration amidst growing internal political challenges, particularly from far-right factions.

Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

Attal’s appointment not only breaks age records but also marks him as France’s first openly gay prime minister. His meteoric rise in politics saw him serving in various roles, including city councillor, party spokesperson, budget minister, government spokesperson, and education minister, effectively preparing him for the country’s second-highest office.

Inheriting a Politically Challenged Landscape

France’s political landscape is increasingly strained, with Macron’s minority government facing the daunting task of countering the far-right in the upcoming European elections. As the newly appointed prime minister, Attal’s chief responsibility will be to steer Macron’s unpopular administration to outperform the National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen.

Ambitious Goals Amidst Criticism

Attal aims to fortify France’s school and health systems, enhance security, and impose better control on immigration. However, critics have cast doubt on his ability to deliver given his limited experience and unwavering loyalty to the president. His controversial moves, including a ban on pupils wearing abayas, have also stirred debate. Despite these concerns, Attal’s appointment has been met with anticipation, as the nation watches to see if his youthful vigor can invigorate the French republic.

France
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

