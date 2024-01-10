en English
Europe

Gabriel Attal: France’s Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron’s European Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign

In a strategic shift to a more politically-focused period, the newly appointed French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, is poised to play a crucial role in the upcoming European elections. This move comes at a time when President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition faces the uphill task of superseding Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN), currently leading the polls.

The Political Landscape

With the elections only five months away, Attal’s appointment is seen as a significant move. Despite the Elysee’s emphasis that the election was not the main factor in his selection, insiders concede that election considerations cannot be overlooked. As the youngest and the first openly gay man to serve as Prime Minister, Attal is tasked with embodying audacity and dynamism. He is expected to play an institutional role in the European campaign.

Countering The Far-Right’s Lead

Attal’s appointment is perceived as a proactive measure to counter the far-right’s lead and prevent a potential setback for Macron on the European stage. Such a setback could also affect Macron’s remaining term domestically. While Attal did not initially aspire to lead the list for the European elections, he is anticipated to bridge the gap between Macron’s supporters and the RN, effectively becoming the leader of the list by proxy.

Attal’s Promises and Challenges

Beyond his political role, Attal also brings promises to aid the middle class with the rising cost of living and enforce better control over immigration. His focus includes prioritizing business, youth, improving work remuneration, and education, as well as tackling the challenges in passing legislation. His appointment follows the resignation of Élisabeth Borne, who faced criticism for immigration legislation and increasing the retirement age.

Europe France Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

