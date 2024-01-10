en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Gabriel Attal: France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Gabriel Attal: France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

France has witnessed a historic shift in its political landscape with the appointment of Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister. At age 34, not only does he become the youngest person to hold this office, but he also becomes the first openly gay prime minister in the country. This monumental event comes in the wake of the resignation of former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, whose tenure was marked by legislative controversies related to immigration and retirement age.

Attal: A Rising Star in French Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to appoint Attal is seen as a strategic move. The young politician has been a rising star in French politics, known for his communication skills and his close association with Macron. A former minister and government spokesman for the President, Attal now faces the challenge of navigating through a lack of parliamentary majority, an issue that could pose significant hurdles.

A Bold Move Amid Political Pressure

Attal’s appointment is perceived as a bold move by Macron, aimed at revitalizing his second term which has been characterized by division and drift. This change symbolizes a generational shift in French politics and is a strategic communication coup by Macron. Despite facing opposition for his controversial measures as an education minister, such as banning the abaya in schools and imposing stricter academic conditions, Attal’s appointment signals a significant political and social change in France.

The Journey of Gabriel Attal

Joining the Socialist Party at the age of 17, Attal soon became a household name in French politics. His tenure as the education minister saw him taking decisive steps to address issues such as secularism in schools and school bullying. His first policy move was to ban the Muslim abaya dress in state schools, a decision that sparked controversy but also gained approval from the center-right and extreme right. Known for his commitment to youth development, inflation, and education, Attal’s rapid rise in politics and his vow to focus on these key areas could significantly shape the future course of French politics.

0
Accidents India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
20 seconds ago
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
On a chill Wednesday, the Seattle Thunderbirds, a team in the Western Hockey League (WHL), were en route to Kelowna for a scheduled game when their team bus veered off course and into a ditch. Yet, amidst the unexpected incident, a sigh of relief was breathed as all passengers were confirmed safe and sound. Rapid
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
1 hour ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha
1 hour ago
Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha
Families Seek Justice After Deadly Factory Fire in New Delhi Amidst Broader Industrial Safety Concerns in India
39 mins ago
Families Seek Justice After Deadly Factory Fire in New Delhi Amidst Broader Industrial Safety Concerns in India
Ballygawley Mourns as Funeral Arrangements Announced for Car Collision Victim
51 mins ago
Ballygawley Mourns as Funeral Arrangements Announced for Car Collision Victim
Pilbara Mourns the Tragic Loss of Local Legend Dusty Brown in Truck Accident
1 hour ago
Pilbara Mourns the Tragic Loss of Local Legend Dusty Brown in Truck Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
46 seconds
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
2 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
2 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
7 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
14 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
14 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
14 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
17 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
23 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
32 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app