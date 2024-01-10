Gabriel Attal: France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

At a tender age of 34, Gabriel Attal has broken multiple records in France’s political history by becoming its youngest ever prime minister and the first openly gay head of government. Formerly the government spokesman and education minister, his rise to the position of prime minister has been meteoric, fueled by his popularity among young voters and his confrontational stance on pressing issues like school bullying and religious dressing in classrooms.

Attal’s Rise to Prominence

Attal’s political journey began with him serving as the spokesperson for the government, later transitioning into the role of the education minister. His policies, such as a ban on long robes in classrooms, struck a chord with many, propelling him towards greater popularity. Dealing with bullying in schools has been a priority for him, a cause he resonates with deeply due to his own experiences with bullying, which he once shared on national television.

Navigating French Politics

Despite being dubbed ‘Macron 2.0’ by some, Attal’s appointment has not been without controversy. His rise has intensified the race for the 2027 presidential elections, with many questioning whether a cabinet reshuffle will bring about significant changes. Nationwide discontent with President Macron’s policies has been a contributing factor to the rise of far-right parties in France and across Europe.

Future Prospects and Challenges

As Attal navigates his role as prime minister, he faces the challenge of revitalizing President Macron’s second term amidst protests, a lack of majority, and low approval ratings. His most immediate task is to outperform the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen. Despite his relative inexperience, Attal’s quick ascension bears similarities to Macron’s own political journey, raising speculations about his potential candidacy in future presidential elections. His popularity among the public and his ability to address pressing issues with innovative solutions make him a figure to watch in the lead-up to the 2024 political events in France.