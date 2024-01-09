en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Gabriel Attal Appointed as France’s Youngest Prime Minister

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
Gabriel Attal Appointed as France’s Youngest Prime Minister

In a significant political move, French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Gabriel Attal, 34, as the new Prime Minister of France. Attal, the youngest individual ever to hold this position, succeeds Elisabeth Borne. This appointment breaks the record previously held by Laurent Fabius who ascended to the prime ministership at 37.

Macron’s Unconventional Choice

This appointment marks a departure from tradition for Macron, who has previously favored senior civil servants with a deep understanding of the French administration for the role. Attal, an openly gay man, has been part of Macron’s government since 2018, serving as a junior education and youth minister, government spokesman, and budget minister. His most recent post was as the education minister from July 2023, a role in which he was well-received and made strides towards stabilizing the sector after a period of crisis.

The Challenges Ahead

Despite his successes, some close to Attal have expressed concerns about the demanding nature of the premiership. Alongside this, Macron’s centrists have recently lost their majority in parliament, adding another layer of complexity to Attal’s new role. He is now tasked with passing major legislation and uniting an increasingly fragmented parliament, a challenge even for the most experienced politicians.

A Strategic Move?

Macron’s choice to appoint Attal is seen as an acknowledgment of Attal’s popularity and a strategy to inject new life into his political mandate. As Macron faces a weakened position in the Assemblée Nationale, Attal’s appointment may be a calculated gamble to boost his standing. Attal is now tasked with carrying out Macron’s civic rearmament, a policy announced in a televised address on December 31, 2023. His success in this role could have far-reaching implications for the future of France’s political landscape.

0
France Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
44 mins ago
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
French President Emmanuel Macron has strategically appointed Gabriel Attal, aged 34, as France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister in a bid to counter the rising popularity of young MEP and political rival Jordan Bardella. The move comes as Macron aims to secure a strong position in the upcoming European elections, which are crucial for maintaining French influence
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
No Prosecution for Andrew Wang's Family over Mirage Deal: Prosecutors Office
2 hours ago
No Prosecution for Andrew Wang's Family over Mirage Deal: Prosecutors Office
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in a New Political Era
2 hours ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Ushers in a New Political Era
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
1 hour ago
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
2 hours ago
Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israeli Army Base and France Appoints Youngest Prime Minister
Gabriel Attal: Charting a New Course in French Politics
2 hours ago
Gabriel Attal: Charting a New Course in French Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
26 seconds
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
41 seconds
Ex-Post Office CEO Returns Royal Honour Amid Horizon IT Scandal
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
1 min
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
1 min
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
1 min
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
2 mins
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
2 mins
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
2 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
5 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
23 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
54 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app