Elections

Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:33 am EST
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy

In a recent episode of ‘Hannity’, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard voiced her concerns over the Democratic and Republican ‘war hawks’ interfering in both domestic and international politics. Gabbard’s comments followed Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Disqualification of Trump: An Unprecedented Move

In a move that has sparked nationwide debates, Bellows invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot. This section of the amendment disqualifies individuals who have been involved in insurrection from holding office. The decision was made after a bipartisan group of former lawmakers and locals challenged Trump’s eligibility. This action has resulted in a wave of uncertainty in the Republican nominating contest, with Trump’s advisors preparing to challenge the decisions in Colorado and Maine.

(Read Also: Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China’s Global Rise)

Gabbard’s Critique: A Threat to Democracy?

While the disqualification has been met with widespread criticism, Gabbard’s comments have stood out. She accused the Democrat elite of being ready to do anything to retain their power, including disenfranchising American voters. Gabbard also criticized the ongoing ‘persecution’ of Trump and the Republican establishment, referring to the Department of Justice as ‘weaponized and politicized’. According to her, these actions undermine the democratic process and infringe on Americans’ right to vote, setting a dangerous precedent.

(Read Also: Maine Bars Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Following Capitol Attack)

The Larger Implication: Democracy at Stake?

The disqualification of Trump is not just about one former President’s right to run for office, but about a larger question concerning the democratic process. It represents a struggle between the electorate’s right to choose and the elite’s attempt to control the political landscape. This event has ignited a controversial discourse on the interpretation and application of the 14th Amendment, with states like Colorado expressing similar sentiments. The outcome of this situation will have significant implications for the future of American democracy.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

