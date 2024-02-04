G. Satheesh Reddy Advocates for Self-Reliance in Defence Production at CSIR-NIIST Event

Renowned figure in India's defence sector, G. Satheesh Reddy, underscored the significance of self-reliance in strategic materials and manufacturing technologies for realizing Atmanirbharta, or self-sufficiency, in the country's defence production. Reddy, who is the former Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister and president of the Aeronautical Society of India, made these remarks during his address at the inauguration of the industry connect meet on Strategic Materials and Manufacturing Technologies, coordinated by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) at Pappanamcode.

Linking R&D Labs with Industry

Dr. Reddy illuminated the necessity for the development and manufacture of critical strategic materials domestically. He argued for the connection of research and development labs with industry to generate commercially viable products. He also acknowledged the significant advancements made by the country in the field of materials research over the last 15 years, and underscored the importance of reducing the lengthy development cycles of material technologies.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Emphasizing the competitive mindset of Indian start-ups, Dr. Reddy stressed the imperative to inspire and encourage students. In a significant development, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CSIR-NIIST and Saarloha Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd. for the development of a range of advanced materials.

Domestic Manufacturing of Defence Materials

C. Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, echoed Reddy's sentiments about India's aspiration to manufacture defence system materials domestically. He expressed eagerness for further collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The event was attended by notable figures from the defence and aerospace sectors and featured panel discussions on strategic materials and advanced manufacturing technologies.

During the same event, Amit Satija, Director of the Department of Defence Production, shed light on India's progress in defence production, revealing that out of a total of 4,666 listed items, the indigenization of 2,920 defence items has been successfully accomplished. Satija also highlighted the government's commitment to bolstering domestic capabilities in the defence sector, in line with India's wider objective of self-reliance in defence production.