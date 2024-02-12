Future of Western Australia's GST Deal in Doubt: A Call for Fairness and Efficiency

The future of Western Australia's GST deal hangs in the balance following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's reneging on stage three tax cuts. The contentious deal, which guarantees Western Australia a minimum of 70c per dollar of GST raised in the state, has been a point of contention since its inception in 2018. With the Productivity Commission set to review its efficiency and effectiveness in 2026, concerns about political interference and a lack of broader terms of reference loom large.

A Broken Promise and Mounting Uncertainty

Liberal Leader Libby Mettam has expressed deep concerns over the future of the GST deal, urging Premier Roger Cook to demand a written guarantee from the federal government. The guarantee would ensure that the deal, which was designed to compensate states for GST revenue losses, will not be unwound. The cost blowout from the deal, negotiated by the Turnbull government, could rise to at least $50 billion, according to independent economists Saul Eslake and Chris Richardson.

A Call for Abolition and Equity

Eslake and Richardson are calling for the abolition of the top-up payment, which was intended to improve equity and fiscal prudence. They argue that the current system is both concerning and unfair, particularly in light of the higher-than-forecast iron ore prices that have led to a significant cost blowout. The top-up guarantee was designed by then-treasurer Scott Morrison in 2017-18 to compensate states for GST revenue losses, with a particular focus on Western Australia.

A Contentious Issue and an Uncertain Future

The GST deal has been a source of tension between Western Australia and the eastern states, with treasurers from the east arguing that it unfairly advantages Western Australia due to the state's significant resource sector royalties. The Commonwealth Grants Commission is currently examining the GST distribution methodology, but changes to the 2018 fix are not being considered. However, the Productivity Commission's review in 2026 will examine the fiscal implications for other states and territories, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the deal's future.

As the date for the Productivity Commission's review draws closer, the people of Western Australia are left wondering what the future holds for their GST deal. With the cost blowout estimated at $50 billion and concerns about political interference growing, the need for a fair, efficient, and effective solution has never been greater. The stakes are high, and the outcome of the review could have far-reaching implications for the state's economy and its people.

