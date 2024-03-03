Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo Gains Historic Endorsement from APC Ward Chairmen in Ondo

In a significant political development in Ondo State, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Ayinke-Waheed Adekojo, the only female gubernatorial aspirant, has received a strong endorsement from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairmen of Akoko North East Local Government Area. This endorsement, occurring during a strategic meeting in Ikare-Akoko, marks a pivotal moment in the state's political arena.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, saw the APC Ward Chairmen unanimously throwing their support behind Mrs. Waheed-Adekojo. Hon. Rafiu Yakubu, the Chairman of Ilepa ward one, lauded Funmilayo's dedication, integrity, and leadership qualities. He expressed optimism about her potential to emerge as the ruling party's candidate, emphasizing the historic nature of her candidacy and the positive changes she promises to bring to governance in Ondo State.

A Rallying Cry for Progress and Prosperity

Responding to the endorsement, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo expressed her gratitude towards the APC Ward Chairmen for their support, highlighting her readiness to lead and the importance of unity for the state's progress.

She emphasized her commitment to fostering development and prosperity for all citizens, reflecting on the significance of her candidacy not just for women, but for the entire state. This moment underscores a collective desire for leadership that embodies compassion, efficiency, and inclusivity.