Fungayi Jessie Majome Appointed Chair of Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission

Former Harare West MP Fungayi Jessie Majome steps into a pivotal role as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), announced by the office of the President on Tuesday, March 19. Her appointment, effective immediately, underscores a significant move in Zimbabwe's human rights landscape.

Background and Qualifications

Majome brings a rich tapestry of legal and public administration experience to the ZHRC. With an educational foundation in laws, including a Bachelor of Laws, a Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, and a Master of Laws in several legal disciplines, her expertise is vast. Her previous roles have encompassed key positions such as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development, and Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, equipping her with the necessary skills and insights for this new challenge.

Implications for Zimbabwe's Human Rights Landscape

The appointment of Majome is not just a testament to her individual capabilities but also signals a potentially revitalizing change for the ZHRC under her leadership. Her vast experience in public administration and legal frameworks positions her as a formidable advocate for human rights in Zimbabwe. As she takes over from Elasto Hilarious Mugwadi, the expectations are high for impactful leadership that will steer the commission towards new heights in protecting and promoting human rights in the country.

Additional Appointments

Alongside Majome's appointment, President Mnangagwa also announced Michael Reza as the new Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). These appointments reflect a broader reshuffle intended to strengthen the country's commitment to governance, human rights, and anti-corruption efforts. With these strategic placements, Zimbabwe is poised for a renewed focus on these critical areas.

As Fungayi Jessie Majome embarks on her tenure as the chairperson of the ZHRC, the anticipation is palpable for the strides she will make in advancing human rights. Her comprehensive background in law and governance provides a solid foundation for her leadership. It is a momentous period for Zimbabwe as it seeks to bolster its human rights record and governance structures, with Majome at the helm of one of its key commissions.