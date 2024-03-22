Funding Shortfalls, Political Apathy Halt Akwa Ibom Road Projects: Ex-Commissioner Speaks Out

Former Commissioner for Works and Fire Service in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ephraim Inyang Eyen, has pinpointed inadequate funding and a lack of political will as the primary reasons behind the stagnation of two critical road projects in the state. Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding the awarding of the Airport road and Okopedi Uya Aro road projects over a decade ago, both undertakings have seen dismal progress, languishing at less than 10 percent completion. This situation has sparked frustration among both local residents and visitors reliant on these routes for connectivity.

Chronicle of Unfulfilled Promises

In 2017, the state government, with aspirations to enhance regional connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion, awarded contracts for several road projects, including the ambitious Airport Okopedi and Okopedi Uya Aro roads. These initiatives were envisioned to not only improve transportation within the state but also provide alternative routes to mitigate traffic snarls. However, as Inyang Eyen elucidates, the commencement of these projects was marred by financial constraints and insufficient political backing, leading to the eventual withdrawal of the contracted construction company, CECC, due to non-payment.

Impact on Local Communities and Development

The stagnation of these projects has had profound implications for the local communities, particularly in terms of economic and social development. The former commissioner lauded the cooperation of the Okobo people, who, despite receiving minimal compensation in the form of two boreholes, continued to support the project's execution. This communal spirit underscores the local population's eagerness for development and the substantial disappointments faced due to the project's halt. Inyang Eyen's revelations also highlight a broader issue of prioritization and fund allocation within governmental circles, especially in light of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Forward: A Glimmer of Hope

Recently, there has been a resurgence of hope as the current government has re-awarded the contracts to CECC, sparking optimism for the eventual completion of these long-overdue infrastructure projects. This move is seen as a positive step towards rectifying past oversights and realigning the state's development trajectory towards inclusive growth and enhanced connectivity. Inyang Eyen's candid reflections serve not only as a critique of past actions but also as a call to action for the current administration to prioritize and expedite the completion of these crucial projects.

This narrative of delayed projects due to financial and political challenges is not unique to Akwa Ibom State but reflects a broader trend of infrastructural development hurdles across regions. The eventual completion of the Airport Okobo and Okopedi Uya Aro road projects could symbolize a significant stride towards overcoming these challenges, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for the local communities. As the state looks to the future, the successful execution of these projects could set a precedent for addressing similar infrastructure challenges, marking a pivotal moment in Akwa Ibom's development journey.