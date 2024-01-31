Governor Kristi Noem's Border Trip Funding Raises Transparency Concerns

In the realm of politics and state governance, transparency often stands as a key pillar. However, the funding for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's recent trip to the U.S-Mexico border in Texas remains shrouded in mystery. Ian Fury, the communications director for Governor Noem, confirmed that no state plane was used and that taxpayer dollars were not involved in the trip. Yet, he declined to provide further details about the trip's financing or the mode of transportation utilized by the Governor.

Non-Disclosure: A Matter of Authority or a Question of Transparency?

When queried for more information, Fury repeatedly asserted that it was beyond his authority to disclose details since no public funds were implicated. This stance held firm even in the face of mounting preparations for Governor Noem's impending speech to a joint session of the House and Senate on border issues. Despite the lack of transparency surrounding the trip's funding and logistics, Fury insisted that the absence of public funding was the sole necessary detail.

South Dakota's Involvement at the Border: A Costly Affair?

The intrigue around Governor Noem's border trip funding gains greater significance in the light of South Dakota's recent border-related activities. Governor Noem approved the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the border, a move that incurred costs of at least $1.3 million. These expenses were paid from South Dakota's Emergency and Disaster Fund, with an additional $1 million sourced from a private donor.

Repayment: Expectation or Mere Formality?

Under normal circumstances, such mutual aid agreements between states involve reimbursement. However, Texas has yet to repay South Dakota for its assistance at the border. The Legislature's budget committee is currently hearing testimony on a new bill intended to replenish the Emergency and Disaster Fund. Meanwhile, questions linger about whether South Dakota's border assistance to Texas was furnished with the expectation of repayment, and these questions remain unanswered by Governor Noem's office. The Governor's office has also refrained from responding to queries about the cost of her border visits or their funding source.