Fujitsu’s Persistent Government Contracts Amidst UK Post Office Scandal: A Concerning Paradox

In a chilling paradox of the UK’s Post Office scandal, Japanese technology corporation, Fujitsu, not only sponsored political events and donated to major political parties in the country but also continued to secure lucrative government contracts. This is in spite of the fact that Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon software was at the core of the scandal, leading to the wrongful persecution and conviction of hundreds of sub-postmasters.

Fujitsu’s Continued Role in Government Contracts

Fujitsu’s role in the scandal did not deter the UK government from awarding it more contracts, including the continuation of the Horizon system contract. The company even maintains the Police National Computer, containing the criminal records of those wrongfully convicted. This has led to calls from politicians for a temporary ban on new contracts for the company and a public inquiry into the scandal.

Unraveling the Post Office Horizon Scandal

The Post Office Horizon scandal involved the Horizon accounting software developed by ICL Pathway, a Fujitsu subsidiary, which resulted in over 900 sub-postmasters being prosecuted for theft, false accounting, and fraud due to software errors. The impact on the lives of these individuals ranged from criminal convictions and imprisonment to suicides. In 2019, a group of 555 sub-postmasters won a legal action against the Post Office, forcing it to establish a public inquiry.

Fujitsu’s Apology and Continued Silence

Fujitsu’s eventual apology in 2022 did little to assuage the outrage of the affected sub-postmasters, who had for years grappled with the fallout of the scandal. The company, however, has remained silent on the software’s known defects that contributed to this miscarriage of justice. The judiciary’s response and the ongoing legal and parliamentary scrutiny underline the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for accountability and compensation.