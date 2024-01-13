en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations

Between 2000 and 2014, a scandal of unprecedented proportions unfolded within the UK’s Post Office, a taxpayer-funded institution providing essential services to the populace. Thousands of sub-postmasters, local operators of Post Office branches, were accused of theft. Over 900 of them were convicted based on faulty evidence produced by a computer system developed by Fujitsu. This scandal led to severe consequences for the accused, many of whom lost their businesses, faced bankruptcy, and endured immense personal hardship. Some took the tragic step of ending their own lives.

Horizon: The Faulty System at the Heart of the Scandal

The finger of blame points at a faulty accounting software called Horizon, a product of Fujitsu. This software falsely indicated discrepancies in the accounts of more than 3,500 branch managers, leading to over 900 successful prosecutions and 738 criminal convictions. The Post Office, aware of the software’s flaws, continued to prosecute individuals, causing personal turmoil and even suicides.

The Victims and the Impact

The scandal’s human cost is profound. Seema Misra, one of the victims, was pregnant when she was wrongfully convicted. She gave birth while electronically tagged as a criminal. Other victims faced financial ruin, mental health struggles, and reputational damage. The Post Office’s leadership showed little empathy, failing to fully disclose evidence relevant to the false convictions or offer adequate support to the victims.

Accountability and the Road to Justice

Eventually, the scandal was exposed. A landmark High Court ruling in 2019 deemed the convictions legally dubious. Courts began quashing them, and the government launched a public inquiry, raising questions about the accountability of large institutions and the protection of individuals in positions of trust. The government also considered holding Fujitsu liable for compensating the victims. Minister Kevin Hollinrake announced plans to legislate exoneration for post office operators convicted based on faulty information from the Horizon system.

Despite these steps towards justice, the aftermath of the scandal continues to resonate. The public outcry, amplified by media attention and TV dramatizations like ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’, has led to a national conversation about institutional accountability and the rights of individuals in positions of trust. The scandal serves as a chilling reminder of the damage that can be inflicted when powerful institutions fail to uphold their duty of care.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
A wave of collective determination and resilience swept across the southern Israeli kibbutz of Urim as thousands of Israelis united in a shared demand – the safe return of their fellow citizens, held hostage for nearly 100 days. This public demonstration, a testament to the strength of human spirit, was perhaps fueled by familial concern,
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
9 mins ago
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
13 mins ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
3 mins ago
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
6 mins ago
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
7 mins ago
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
2 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
2 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
3 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
3 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
5 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
5 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
6 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
6 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
7 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
18 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
26 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app