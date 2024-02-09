FTC Challenges 100+ Patents to Boost Generic Drug Competition and Lower Prices

In an unprecedented move to dismantle barriers to generic competition and address the issue of high drug prices, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated a strategy to challenge more than 100 patents related to drug delivery devices. These devices include inhalers and autoinjectors, which have been subject to patent thickets—a complex web of overlapping patent rights that hinder the entry of generic alternatives.

The Battle Against Patent Thickets

The FTC's aggressive stance on pharmaceutical industry practices follows President Joe Biden's directive, which seeks to lower drug costs for consumers. The targeted patents are included in the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) "Orange Book," providing strong protection against generic competition. These patents often relate to drugs that are no longer under patent but have had changes to their delivery systems, such as different propellants in inhalers or dose counters.

By making minor modifications to these delivery methods and securing new patents, drug manufacturers have improperly used patents to block cheaper generics from entering the market. This practice creates a "patent thicket" by stacking multiple patents on a single drug, extending its exclusivity far beyond the original 20-year patent term.

Initial Successes and Ongoing Challenges

Several companies have already withdrawn patents in response to FTC challenges. Drugmaker GSK removed patents on two of its asthma inhalers, while Amneal Pharmaceuticals withdrew patents on its epinephrine injector. However, only about 30% of companies that received warning letters from the FTC have responded.

The agency is now considering taking further legal action against non-compliant firms. As part of this broader initiative, the FTC is also looking into other questionable patents listed in the Orange Book. This effort is a critical step in cutting away at patent thickets and reducing barriers to generic competition.

A Bold Step Towards Affordable Healthcare

The FTC's actions signify a significant shift in the landscape of drug patents and generic competition. As the first time the agency has attempted this tactic, which specifically targets patents for devices used to deliver medicines, it represents a bold step towards making healthcare more affordable for millions of people who rely on these life-saving drugs.

The FTC's efforts are part of a comprehensive plan by the Biden administration to lower drug costs, including negotiating prices for Medicare patients. As the fight against patent thickets continues, the hope is that more generic alternatives will become available, ultimately leading to lower prices and increased access to essential medications for those who need them most.