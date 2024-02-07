FSS and KLAC Join Forces to Combat Illegal Predatory Lending in South Korea

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and the Korea Legal Aid Corporation (KLAC) are joining forces to combat the scourge of illegal predatory lending that has been plaguing South Korea. This collaboration is a beacon of hope for those who have found themselves ensnared in the web of unscrupulous lending practices, often characterized by exorbitant interest rates and unfair loan terms.

Advertisment

In a bid to protect consumers and ensure they are not exploited by ruthless loan sharks, the FSS and KLAC have rolled out a free legal support initiative. This initiative is a lifeline for individuals who have been victimized by illegal loan contracts, predatory lending practices, and credit exploitation. The assistance rendered includes not only legal guidance but also active support in fighting against these immoral practices.

Addressing a Growing Concern

The announcement of this service comes amidst growing concern about the prevalence and adverse impacts of predatory lending in the region. This initiative is a testament to the urgency with which this issue is being addressed. It underscores the commitment of the FSS and KLAC to uphold the rights of consumers and ensure they are shielded from financial exploitation.

This effort is part of a broader push towards strict financial regulation and enforcement in the Asia-Pacific region. The narrative extends beyond South Korea with incidents such as China's revised loan management rules for banks and the FSS's investigation into the mis-selling of HSCEI-Linked ELS.