en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

From ‘Wasted Generation’ to Change-Makers: IGNITE Leader Highlights Gen Z’s Political Engagement

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
From ‘Wasted Generation’ to Change-Makers: IGNITE Leader Highlights Gen Z’s Political Engagement

Amid prevailing narratives that paint Generation Z (Gen Z) as a ‘wasted generation,’ disengaged from politics and democracy, Sara Guillermo, leader of IGNITE, a political empowerment organization for young women, challenges the status quo. She contends that Gen Z, a demographic characterized by its diversity and technological savviness, is not only engaged in political and civic matters but is also actively driving change.

Gen Z: A Generation Shaped by Unique Challenges

Guillermo highlights the unique challenges that have defined Gen Z’s life and development. The most significant among these has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite experiencing fewer romantic and work opportunities and a lesser degree of participation in religious communities compared to previous generations, Gen Z has shown resilience and adaptability. Rather than being deterred, these hardships have equipped them to bring about societal transformation.

Appealing to Gen Z: Addressing Key Issues

Political candidates looking to appeal to this generation would do well to focus on issues that are of paramount importance to them. These include climate change, abortion rights, mass shootings, and mental health. IGNITE’s research substantiates Guillermo’s claims, indicating that Gen Z engages in political actions more frequently than their peers.

Statistics reveal a high voter turnout and policy advocacy among IGNITE’s participants. The organization’s impact extends to increased political participation on college campuses and successful advocacy for policy changes. One significant achievement includes the enhanced access to Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence exams at the University of California campuses.

0
Politics United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Negligent Search and Monitoring Leads to Custody Death: IOPC Investigation Reveals
A grave tragedy unfolded at Leyton Custody Centre, East London, on September 4, 2021, as 38-year-old Andrzej Kusper died from asphyxiation caused by a concealed drugs packet. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation revealed a significant lapse in duty by Metropolitan Police officers with respect to proper searching and monitoring. Initial Encounter and
Negligent Search and Monitoring Leads to Custody Death: IOPC Investigation Reveals
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
8 mins ago
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
8 mins ago
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
4 mins ago
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
U.S. State Police Forces: Roles, Challenges, and Recruitment Strategies
4 mins ago
U.S. State Police Forces: Roles, Challenges, and Recruitment Strategies
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
8 mins ago
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Mastering the Art of Balance: Diet Slip-ups and New Year's Resolutions
3 mins
Mastering the Art of Balance: Diet Slip-ups and New Year's Resolutions
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
4 mins
Amit Shah's Announcement on Indo-Myanmar Border Security Sparks Debate
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
4 mins
Biden Administration Proposes $3 Cap on Bank Overdraft Fees
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
8 mins
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
8 mins
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
8 mins
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
8 mins
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
9 mins
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
9 mins
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
44 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app