From ‘Wasted Generation’ to Change-Makers: IGNITE Leader Highlights Gen Z’s Political Engagement

Amid prevailing narratives that paint Generation Z (Gen Z) as a ‘wasted generation,’ disengaged from politics and democracy, Sara Guillermo, leader of IGNITE, a political empowerment organization for young women, challenges the status quo. She contends that Gen Z, a demographic characterized by its diversity and technological savviness, is not only engaged in political and civic matters but is also actively driving change.

Gen Z: A Generation Shaped by Unique Challenges

Guillermo highlights the unique challenges that have defined Gen Z’s life and development. The most significant among these has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite experiencing fewer romantic and work opportunities and a lesser degree of participation in religious communities compared to previous generations, Gen Z has shown resilience and adaptability. Rather than being deterred, these hardships have equipped them to bring about societal transformation.

Appealing to Gen Z: Addressing Key Issues

Political candidates looking to appeal to this generation would do well to focus on issues that are of paramount importance to them. These include climate change, abortion rights, mass shootings, and mental health. IGNITE’s research substantiates Guillermo’s claims, indicating that Gen Z engages in political actions more frequently than their peers.

Statistics reveal a high voter turnout and policy advocacy among IGNITE’s participants. The organization’s impact extends to increased political participation on college campuses and successful advocacy for policy changes. One significant achievement includes the enhanced access to Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence exams at the University of California campuses.