Andrew Lee, a Korean-American tech multimillionaire and occasional hip-hop artist, has embarked on an ambitious quest to redefine the boundaries of sovereignty and digital identity. Lee, who recently sold his successful tech company, has declared himself the king of a digital state called Joseon, which claims to be the digital successor to the historical kingdom that ruled the Korean peninsula from 1392 to 1897.

In a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity across the globe, the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda, a UN member, has recognized Joseon and established diplomatic relations in June. This recognition lends a unique legitimacy to Lee's vision of a digital world order.

From Tech Entrepreneur to Digital Monarch

Lee's journey to digital kingship began when he was named 'crown prince of Korea' by Yi Seok, the last direct descendant of the Joseon dynasty's ruling House of Yi. Inspired by this honor, Lee decided to create a digital state that could carry on the legacy of the Joseon dynasty in the modern age.

Joseon, as envisioned by Lee, is more than just a digital platform or a virtual community. It is a fully-fledged digital state, complete with its own government, economy, and culture. Lee sees Joseon as a model for a new kind of sovereignty, one that is not bound by physical borders or limited by geographical constraints.

A Whimsical Invitation: Meghan Markle and the Path to Digital Queenship

In a recent interview, Lee extended an invitation to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to become the head of her own digital state and take on the title of Queen. This invitation, while undeniably whimsical, speaks to the larger vision of a world in which individuals can create and govern their own digital territories.

Lee suggested that Markle could name her digital country 'England' and be recognized as its queen by Joseon. This would not be England as traditionally known, but it would carry the name nonetheless, contributing to what Lee envisions as a 'new world order' of digital sovereignty.

A Brave New World of Digital Sovereignty

Lee's vision of a world order based on cyberstates is not without its challenges and controversies. Critics argue that such a model could lead to the fragmentation of the international community and the erosion of traditional forms of sovereignty. They also point out the potential for abuse, as digital states could be used to evade regulations and engage in illicit activities.

Supporters, however, see cyberstates as a way to democratize sovereignty and empower individuals. They argue that digital states could provide a platform for innovation, collaboration, and cultural exchange, free from the constraints of traditional geopolitics.

As the debate over cyberstates continues, one thing is certain: Andrew Lee's bold vision for Joseon has captured the imagination of people around the world and sparked a conversation about the future of sovereignty and identity in the digital age.

With Joseon's recognition by Antigua and Barbuda, Lee's vision has taken a significant step towards becoming a reality. Whether this new world order of digital sovereignty will ultimately succeed remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the digital landscape is evolving, and individuals like Andrew Lee are at the forefront of this transformation.