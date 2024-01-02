From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary’s Historic Ascent to the Throne

In a historic shift for Denmark’s monarchy, Crown Princess Mary, born in Tasmania, is set to ascend to the throne following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II. The queen’s unexpected departure paves the way for a new era in Danish royalty, marking the first time an Australian-born individual takes on the role of a monarch in a foreign country.

A Tasmanian-Born Queen

Mary Donaldson, a former real estate manager from Tasmania, met Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in Sydney in 2000, a chance encounter that would forever change her life. Their romance quickly blossomed, leading to their marriage in 2004. The couple, who share four children, is known for their modern approach to royalty and their commitment to social causes.

From Crown Princess to Queen

Mary’s transition from Crown Princess to Queen will occur on January 14. Her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, will accede to the throne, following his mother’s abdication. This unexpected shift in the monarchy has caught Denmark by surprise, yet the nation looks forward to the next generation of leadership.

A Champion of Causes

Princess Mary’s commitment to public causes has been a distinctive part of her royal identity. She has been a vocal advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, demonstrating her commitment to making a difference. Her foundation focuses on social issues like social isolation, bullying, and domestic violence. As Queen, Mary is expected to continue championing these causes and potentially expand her repertoire to include issues close to Queen Margrethe’s heart.

In an era where the traditional monarchy system is often questioned, Mary’s ascent to the throne, a result of chance rather than divine right, offers a refreshing narrative. Despite her new regal role, Australia remains constitutionally tied to the British monarchy. Queen Mary’s new position, however, illustrates that the randomness of aristocracy can sometimes yield unexpected and historic outcomes.