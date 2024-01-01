en English
Australia

From Sydney to Denmark: Australia’s Princess Mary to Become Queen

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia’s Princess Mary to Become Queen

Australia’s own Princess Mary is set to ascend to the Danish throne, marking a remarkable journey from a Sydney pub to the royal palace. This follows the unexpected announcement by the reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II, to abdicate the throne after an illustrious 52-year reign. The handover, scheduled for January 14, will see Crown Prince Frederik becoming the new King of Denmark, with Princess Mary, his wife, stepping into the role of Queen.

A Surprise Royal Abdication

The world was taken aback when Queen Margrethe II, during her traditional New Year’s Eve speech, revealed her plans to step down. This announcement came just months after she set a new record as the longest-serving monarch in Denmark’s history. The 83-year-old queen has been a beloved figurehead, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressing gratitude for her life-long dedication to duty.

The Unlikely Journey of Princess Mary

Tasmanian-born Mary Donaldson, who will soon be known as Queen Mary, has an unconventional royal story. She met Prince Frederik 23 years ago in a Sydney pub during the Sydney Olympics. Since then, she has seamlessly transitioned into her royal duties, raising their four children, and preparing for her future role as queen. This upcoming change marks an exciting new chapter for both Denmark’s monarchy and the Australian-born princess.

(Read Also: Teenager’s New Year’s Eve Marred by Traffic Accident)

Denmark Embraces a New Era

Queen Margrethe II’s decision to abdicate was reportedly influenced by a back surgery she underwent in 2023. However, Denmark is ready to welcome a new era under King Frederik’s leadership, who is known for his environmental activism and has matured into his role after a youthful rebellion. As the Danish royal family navigates this transition, the world will be watching with anticipation as Princess Mary steps into her new role as Queen of Denmark.

(Read Also: Australia Braces for Legislative Changes as New Year Begins)

Australia Denmark Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

