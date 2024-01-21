From Summer to Autumn Overnight: Washington D.C.'s Weather Shift

It's a tale of two seasons in the nation's capital. As the calendar inches towards the end of October, the Washington D.C. area is basking in summer-like warmth, with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. Yet, the vestiges of this unseasonable warmth are soon to be swept away by a gusty northwest wind, ushering in a distinctly autumnal chill in time for Halloween.

A Warm Spell Draws to a Close

Over the weekend, the mercury is expected to climb, reaching a high of 83 degrees at Dulles, a staggering 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The warm spell, however, is predicted to be a fleeting one. As the weekend transitions into the new week, a frontal zone approaching from the northwest will bring a slight drop in temperature on Sunday, accompanied by increasing cloud cover and intermittent showers.

Autumnal Chill Descends

As Monday dawns, the real change in weather will become evident. A strong cold front is forecasted to pass through the area, inducing a significant temperature drop. The mercury will plummet around 10 degrees before sunset, signaling a return to the familiar cool of late October. This change will be accompanied by gusty winds, adding a biting edge to the air.

Halloween, once celebrated in the warmth of the mid-80s, will now be observed in the low 50s. A coastal storm developing east of the area brings with it a chance of rain, especially towards the evening. However, the likelihood of consistent rain is higher towards the east and northeast.

Looking Ahead: A Colder November and Limited Snowfall

The arrival of November is set to continue the trend of colder weather, with a potential return to warmer temperatures only expected by the next weekend. The influence of El Nino is predicted to result in above-average temperatures for November, though rainfall is set to be below average. This, coupled with the dry soil conditions resulting from less than average rain in the summer and autumn, raises concerns for elevated brush fire risks, particularly east of State Route 36 where rainfall deficits were greatest.

As for snowfall, Western Maryland's Garrett County is likely to see some accumulation before mid-month, although the month's totals will be well below average. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be warmer than average with no snow, but a wet end to the holiday weekend, with mountain snow showers, is a possibility.

In conclusion, the Washington D.C. area is transitioning from an unseasonably warm spell to a more typical autumnal chill, bringing a taste of winter just in time for Halloween. As we move into November, the weather will continue to cool, with warmer temperatures only returning by the next weekend.