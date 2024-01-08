en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca’s Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca’s Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals

Marc Burca, a retired publisher and entrepreneur, is making a bold move back into the public eye. Chosen as the Reform UK candidate for the Kensington Bayswater constituency in the upcoming general election, the 72-year-old is set to fill the seat previously held by the late Alan Clark, a man known for his flamboyant lifestyle and impactful political career. Burca’s motivation to step out of retirement and into the political ring stems from his admiration for politicians Nigel Farage and Richard Tice and his concern about issues of assimilation and community pressures.

Personal Life and Political Aspirations

Burca’s personal life is as varied as his professional one. He boasts a large family comprising six children and four grandchildren, the result of several relationships, including two children with a partner he never married. Yet, it is his political aspirations that are currently drawing the spotlight. Burca’s candidature for the Kensington Bayswater constituency holds the potential of a significant shift in the political landscape of London.

Pop Culture Snippets

While political shifts are underway, the pop culture world continues to buzz. Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor is witnessing an unexpected revival of her 2001 hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor.’ The song, featured in a recent film and popularized through TikTok, broke its all-time record for streams in a single day on Spotify, surprising and delighting the singer. The track’s resurgence has re-entered the UK Top 10, marking a significant milestone in Ellis-Bextor’s career.

Fitness Transformation and Celebration

In the world of fashion, designer Jasper Conran is turning heads with his new muscular physique, a result of a transformative fitness journey. The son of writer Shirley Conran has impressed many with his dedication to health and fitness. Meanwhile, supermodel Kate Moss is gearing up to celebrate her 50th birthday in Mustique, accompanied by her daughter Lila, who is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps.

On the Silver Screen

Finally, actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making headlines with his recent engagement to actress Zawe Ashton. Hiddleston’s classical training and successful career have made him a beloved figure in the film industry.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
TV Drama Ignites Public Demand for Justice in UK Post Office Scandal
A television drama shedding light on the United Kingdom’s Post Office scandal has ignited a wave of public demands for the exoneration of victims. The drama highlights the Post Office’s use of the flawed Horizon accounting system, which erroneously suggested financial discrepancies in numerous branch accounts. This led to a multitude of Post Office workers
TV Drama Ignites Public Demand for Justice in UK Post Office Scandal
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
10 mins ago
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
10 mins ago
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
4 mins ago
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
7 mins ago
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
8 mins ago
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
4 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
7 mins
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
7 mins
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
8 mins
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
10 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
10 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
15 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
16 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
22 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app