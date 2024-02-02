From Politics to Purpose: Deputy President's Spouse Visits Mama Ngina Kenyatta's Rehabilitation Centre

Deputy President's spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, recently made a significant visit to the NGAAF Multipurpose Centre in Wangunyu, Kiambaa Constituency. The center, renowned for its work in alcohol recovery, hosted an unusual attendee - Martin Kamotho, known as 'Githeri Man' from his sudden fame during the 2017 Kenyan elections.

A Tour of Transformation

Guided through the facility by the person in charge, Christine Waitherero, Pastor Rigathi experienced firsthand the impact of the center's rehabilitation efforts. The center was inaugurated on July 31, 2017, by former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and has since been a beacon of hope for individuals battling alcoholism.

From Politics to Purpose

The NGAAF Multipurpose Centre's establishment was initiated by Anna Nyokabi Gatheca, a kin to the political Kenyatta family. Serving as the first Kiambu Woman Representative in 2017, Gatheca's efforts marked a shift from politics to purpose, creating a center that echoes the resilience and determination of those seeking to overcome their addictions.

Call for Change

Pastor Rigathi's visit was more than a tour; it was an opportunity to encourage the youth to change their ways and abstain from illicit brews. Backed by Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Kirika's advice, the message was clear - the path to a brighter future is paved with healthier choices. Amidst the backdrop of struggle and recovery, Rigathi's visit shed light on the silent battles being fought and won within the center's walls.