Luyanda Mbalana, a communications graduate from the University of Johannesburg and media officer for the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League, proudly identifies as a 'Tintswalo'. Hailing from Matatiele, a rural area in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, Mbalana credits the government's basic services for his success. Born and raised in a region marked by poverty and limited opportunities, Mbalana now stands as a testament to the transformative power of access to education, healthcare, and housing.

From Humble Beginnings to a Tintswalo

Mbalana's journey to becoming a 'Tintswalo' – a term coined by President Cyril Ramaphosa to describe those who have reaped the benefits of freedom in post-apartheid South Africa – began with the receipt of basic services. Chief among these was an RDP (Reconstruction and Development Programme) home, which provided his family with a solid foundation from which to build their lives.

A Voice for the Voiceless

As a media officer for the ANC Youth League, Mbalana now uses his skills to amplify the voices of young South Africans who, like himself, have benefited from government services. In this role, he seeks to challenge the dominant narrative surrounding 'Tintswalos', which often casts them in a negative light due to perceptions of entitlement and privilege.

A New Narrative for South Africa

Mbalana's story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in basic services and providing opportunities for all South Africans, regardless of their background or circumstances. As the country continues to grapple with the legacy of apartheid and the ongoing challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment, it is essential that the narrative surrounding 'Tintswalos' evolves to reflect the complex realities of their lives.