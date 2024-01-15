From Georgia to U.S. Politics: Christina Pushaw’s Aggressive Political Journey

Christina Pushaw, a prominent American political operative and a crucial pillar of support to Ron DeSantis, has a history that traced back to the Republic of Georgia. It was there, in the heart of Eastern Europe, that Pushaw honed the aggressive political tactics that she’s renowned for today.

Developing Political Tactics in Georgia

In 2018, Pushaw emerged on the Georgian political scene as a militant supporter of the country’s ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili, sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of power, found in Pushaw an unwavering ally. She publicly lauded him as Georgia’s savior and did not hesitate to take on his political adversaries.

Pushaw’s involvement in Georgian politics was not confined to mere rhetoric. She was an active participant in social media debates, gave numerous interviews, and was a visible presence at protests.

From Georgia to the U.S.

The American phase of Pushaw’s political career took off in May 2021, when she joined DeSantis as his press secretary. Her combative style, which she brought along from her Georgian stint, was apparent from the get-go. She introduced provocative terms into the political discourse and was not shy of engaging in confrontations with journalists.

By August 2022, Pushaw had ascended to the role of rapid response director for DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Her strategy of inflating the stakes of a conflict, casting critics as pawns of larger interests, and portraying her candidate as a political savior, mirrored the tactics she employed during her time in Georgia.

A Unique Path in Political Strategy

Pushaw’s journey is distinctive among U.S. political strategists. Many strategists only venture overseas after establishing their domestic careers, but Pushaw’s case was the opposite. She accrued her primary political experience abroad before making her mark in American politics.

Despite her significant political past in Georgia, Pushaw tends to downplay this chapter of her life. She often refers to her time in Georgia as a period of world travel and enjoyment, a stark contrast to the political battlefield she navigated during that time.